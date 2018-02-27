Check Out The New Foods And Fair Favorites At The Rodeo

Yesterday was the Golden Buckle Foodie Awards.

It is where new and fan favorites are introduced and judged to find out what are the best and what NEW items are MUST haves.

This may look like a parfait but it’s not, it’s mashed potatoes with Bacon and gravy and it was delicious!

This is whipped creme that has been put in nitrous oxide and it was amazing! Not only because it’s fun but they were really good!

This is how they make them and how they come.

These are just some of the foods you can find out at Rodeo Houston!

Mango with Spicy Sauce!

Everyone wanted a photo!