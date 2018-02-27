Photo: Courtesy Philymack

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato kicked off her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour last night (Feb. 26) in San Diego, where she hosted some very special guests.

Related: Demi Lovato Shares Live Acoustic ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Video: Watch



In collaboration with the mental heath supporting CAST Foundation, the pop star invited five survivors—Julius Castillo, Mackenzie Marie Chapman, Samantha Megan Deitsch, Maia Hebron, Eden Hebron and Sarah Stricker—from the tragic Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School onstage.

Lovato spoke about how much she admires them for coming together as a community in a time of devastation. The audience had the opportunity to show support by texting donations to the CAST Foundation who will apply that money towards mental health resources for the students.

“Bringing CAST on Tour was very important to me because I want to be able to reach and inspire my fans. Tonight was our first night of the tour and it was incredibly special,” Lovato said in a press release.

“I was able to bring out and meet a few of the students that had to experience the shooting in Florida on the 14th. It was such an honor to meet them and hear their courageous stories. I want to make sure their voices are being heard and we can provide them with the mental health and post trauma care they need.”