Maybe we DID all grow up too fast! A new survey at YouGov asked people about some thing they could have done while underage and the numbers are pretty large. How many did you do?

1. Watched an R-rated movie at home or a friend’s house, 79%. 2. Bought alcohol, 54%. 3. Bought cigarettes, 39%. 4. Watched an R-rated movie at a theater, 27%. 5. Had sex, 25%. 6. Drove a car, 14%. 7. Gambled, 13%. 8. Got a tattoo, 6%.

Tattoo seems a little naughty for a teenager!