The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo isn’t jusssttttt brave cowboys riding crazy bulls, a lot of people come to enjoy a relatively new pasttime: MUTTON BUSTIN!

If you’re new to this sport, it’s when five and six year old kids ride on the backs of sheep to see who can hold on the longest. It’s AMAZING!!

And now your kid can give it a try too!

Entries are now open for Mutton Bustin at the 2019 Livestock Show and Rodeo. (that’s NEXT year)

All participants must be either five or six years old, and weigh less than 55 pounds. You can view the full application >>> HERE.

If your child is not chosen, there’s still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin’ arena in Kids Country, but participation is on a first come, first serve basis and costs $15.

All the kiddos have been selected for this year’s rode, so here’s to getting in on the fun for next year!