Over the course of my life, I really haven’t taken THAAATTTT many sick days off of work. There were a few times I’ve had the flu where my co-workers told me to stay away from them, lol, but that’s it. And I never thought the temperature of my shower would have anything to do with that…

We all know that this was a terrible flu season, and you’re probably praying you NEVER get it again. So you should blast yourself with cold water every day.

Really?

According to a new study out of the Netherlands, it found that people who took cold showers . . . even for just 30 seconds . . . took 29% fewer sick days.

The theory is that cold water really gets the hormones in your body working, which can be good for your overall health AND maybe even help you lose weight.

I may need to reconsider only taking steaming HOT showers now.