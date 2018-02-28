**Workers at Rodeo Houston say Flash Seats are not to blame for long lines going into the Garth Brooks concert.

Less than an hour before Garth was scheduled to take the stage, hundreds of people found themselves stuck outside NRG Stadium.

While ticket holders said there were issues with electronic readers, thought to be related to the rollout of Flash Seats at the rodeo, ticket takers said an influx of people coming from NRG Park slowed down the process.

On Twitter, attendees described waiting in line for 40 minutes, even an hour to get inside the venue.

Rodeo Houston issued this statement Tuesday night as Garth Brooks was about to take the stage:

“Due to the excitement of opening day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Garth Brooks in concert, we experienced visitors lining up at the gates earlier than normal, which caused congestion at some gates. To ensure guests could enter the gates and enjoy the rodeo and concert, we visually scanned their ticket or mobile app, instead of digitally scanning, in order to alleviate the congestion. We have now resumed normal scanning procedures.”

LOOK AT THAT LINE! Many people are still talking about the long wait to get into the @garthbrooks concert at @RODEOHOUSTON. @JeffEhlingABC13 explains part of the problem, coming up. https://t.co/QNGkLzTvsx pic.twitter.com/fb3BEpN0lq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 28, 2018

**It’s no secret that Rodeo Houston attracts massive crowds each year. Here are the rodeo’s most-attended concerts:

1. Banda Los Recoditos

On March 13, 2016, which also happened to be Go Tejano Day, 75,508 fans showed up to see Banda Los Recoditos and Los Huracanes Del Norte rock the house, setting a rodeo concert attendance record.

2. La Arrolladora Banda El Limon

Another Go Tejano Day record! On March 15, 2015, 75,357 fans packed NRG Park to jam along with La Arrolladora Banda El Limon and La Maquinaria Nortena.

3. Julion Alvarez

On March 10, 2013 — also Go Tejano Day — 75,305 rodeo-goers showed up for the musical stylings of Julion Alvarez and Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon.

4. Luke Bryan

Tejano isn’t the only record-setting genre at rodeo. On March 16, 2013, 75,242 country music fans came out for Luke Bryan, a record that he was not able to top during his 2017 performance.

5. Blake Shelton

Rounding out the top five, 75,238 fans were in attendance for Blake Shelton’s rodeo performance on March 15, 2013.

HONORABLE MENTION: A star-studded collaboration featuring George Strait, Martina McBride and the Randy Rogers Band takes the cake for the overall most-attended rodeo concert. With a different seating arrangement than all other rodeo concerts, the March 17, 2013 performance was played to 80,020 concert-goers. Bruno Mars’ rodeo stop was also one of the highest attended.

ABC 13

**Get ready for another Shake Shack in H-town!

The burger restaurant officially opens tomorrow in Rice Village, replacing the La Madeleine French Cafe & Bakery at 6205 Kirby Drive.

It was first announced in 2016 that Houston would be getting a second location months after its first location opened in the Galleria Mall.

Shake Shack is known for a modern day roadside burger stand serving burgers, fries, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, wine and more.

CRINKLE FRIES!

**Barbara Streisand lost her dog last November, but she has two CLONES of it. She says the clones have different personalities, and she’ll have to wait to see if they mature to have her original dog’s “seriousness.”

In an interview with “Variety”, she talked about how her beloved 14-year-old dog Samantha died back in November. But before she passed, Barbra had some cells extracted from her mouth and stomach.

That genetic material was used to create two Samantha CLONES, which she named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett . . . but so far, it’s unclear if it was worth it.

Barbra said, quote, “They have different personalities. I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

She also has another dog that’s a “distant cousin” of Samantha’s . . . so this dog must have been REALLY special.

**How Many Pairs of Shoes Do You Wear in a Week?

A new survey asked people how many pairs of shoes they wear in a week. And I’m not sure what’s MORE impressive . . . the people who can get away with just ONE pair a week, or the people who wear more than one pair a DAY.

18% of people say they only wear one pair of shoes during an average week. And 1% of people say they wear more than SEVEN . . . in other words, more than one pair a day.

The most common answer was “two or three pairs,” which got 61% of the vote.

SHOES

**If you want backstage dirt on “The Bachelor”, you’ll find it in a new book called “Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure“.

Some of the most interesting stuff has to do with what the women go through to get on the show.

They also ask the ladies a ton of bizarre questions, like “Do you have out-of-body experiences?” . . . “Do you think you can control things with your mind?”

“If you could have your dream job if they cut off one of your limbs, would you do it?” . . . and “Would you rather have a DDD bra cup or write a cover story for ‘Vogue’?

When a woman makes the cut, she pretty much has forfeited her rights in order to get on the show. The contract that contestants have to sign includes this clause:

“I understand, acknowledge and agree that producer may use or reveal personal information which may be embarrassing, unfavorable, shocking, humiliating, disparaging, and/or derogatory…”May subject me to public ridicule and/or condemnation, and may portray me in a false light.”

“Bachelor Nation” comes out next Tuesday.

**The number of new Netflix Originals by the end of the year will be “in the 700 range.” Which is crazy, and expensive. They’re shelling out $8 billion on original content this year alone.

The majority of those are shows. There are 30 new anime shows, and around 80 will be foreign releases, which may or may not be available in the U.S. By comparison, in 2016 they only had 126 new original shows, movies, and specials.

They have a record 54 new titles debuting just next month.

Of course, Netflix isn’t actively producing ALL of this content . . . some of it they’re buying outright. But that number does NOT include existing titles that have already hit movie theaters or aired on TV . . . it’s only their exclusive stuff.

NETFLIX

**Reese Witherspoon took time out of her busy schedule to visit a close friend — her Hollywood Walk of Fame star — while in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Reese posted to her Instagram Story before spending the day promoting her new film, A Wrinkle in Time. “I’m running a little bit late for work today, but it’s really important,” she teased in the first clip. “I heard my friend is really close by, so I wanna go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her, too.” She then introduced fans to her beloved Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. “Here she is!”

“Now you’re looking good, girl! That’s right and don’t you let people walk all over you,” she said as she wiped the star down. “I know you’re on the street, but don’t you do that. You’re a queen.”

**PINK LETTUCE Is the New, Trendy, Very Expensive Vegetable

In the Instagram era, it’s more important for food to LOOK good than taste good. Which is how we end up with stuff like this . . .

The new, trendy vegetable on sale is PINK LETTUCE. It’s not artificially dyed or anything . . . it’s called pink radicchio, it’s got a slightly bitter taste, and it’s starting to show up at stores like Whole Foods.

And it WILL make your salad look more photogenic . . . but it’s gonna cost you. It sells for about five times more than regular green lettuce.

PINK LETTUCE