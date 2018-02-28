Do you still go all out for your birthday? Is it still a big deal for you? Or does that change over time.

At the beginning of the year Sarah Pepper celebrated her 26th birthday for the 12th time and she spends the whole month celebrating it. Lauren Kelly’s birthday is this week and also goes out with friends, does the party and time with friends and her boyfriend Gabe. Later this year, Geoff Sheen will celebrate his 26th birthday also, I know, crazy coincidence that we are all 26 and he says that once you have kids it’s not about you anymore and your birthday is more just a card and “eh”.

How about you? As you got older was your birthday less and less important or do you still party like it’s 1999?

FYI for those keeping tabs Lauren Kelly’s Birthday is March 3rd and we will be going ALL OUT!!!!!!