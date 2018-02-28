HOUSTON!!! Thanks for kicking this off with me!! You KNOW your cowboy songs…that was AWESOME!!! Let’s do it AGAIN in March!!! love, g #RodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/tp6kW6UNhO — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 28, 2018

Last night Rodeo goers got to see the brand new Rodeo stage with one of the biggest acts in Country Music! It was in 1993 that Garth Brooks was last at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and he did NOT disappoint.

He opened the show with “Rodeo” and said he is known to talk and tells stories but he had a time limit so there would be “less talking” and more “playing” the hits! Oh and he played the hits!

Everything from “Callin Baton Rouge”, “The Dance”, “That Summer”, “Friends and Low Places” and “Papa Loved Mama” just to name a few.

Here’s come of your reactions on Twitter from last night:

From The Mayor:

From some of the 80 plus in NRG

If y’all were wondering Garth Brooks killed it tonight at the rodeo — zach 2 zach (@zach_is_broke) February 28, 2018

He even played George Strait