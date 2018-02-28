Filed Under:Garth Brooks, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Rodeo

Last night Rodeo goers got to see the brand new Rodeo stage with one of the biggest acts in Country Music! It was in 1993 that Garth Brooks was last at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and he did NOT disappoint.

He opened the show with “Rodeo” and said he is known to talk and tells stories but he had a time limit so there would be “less talking” and more “playing” the hits! Oh and he played the hits!

Everything from “Callin Baton Rouge”, “The Dance”, “That Summer”, “Friends and Low Places” and “Papa Loved Mama” just to name a few.

Here’s come of your reactions on Twitter from last night:

From  The Mayor:

From some of the 80 plus in NRG

He even played George Strait

