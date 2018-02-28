Filed Under:courthouse, guys caught stealing meatballs thanks to sauce on his face, The Morning MIX

When your mom taught you to eat like a grown up, she probably didn’t have this in mind!

According to CBS 21 in Harrisburg, a man in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania called the cops on Monday to report that someone had stolen the pot of meatballs he was cooking.

The cops found the pot in the street, but the meatballs were still missing.

Then, 48-year-old guy named Leahman Potter walked by.  And they suspected he might be behind the crime because he had red sauce all over his FACE and clothes.

He was arrested for burglary and trespassing.

 

 

