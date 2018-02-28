SHOES

A new survey asked people how many pairs of shoes they wear in a week. And I’m not sure what’s MORE impressive . . . the people who can get away with just ONE pair a week, or the people who wear more than one pair a DAY. (there is nothing wrong with switching shoes more than once (or twice) a day thank you!)

18% of people say they only wear one pair of shoes during an average week. And 1% of people say they wear more than SEVEN . . . in other words, more than one pair a day.

The most common answer was “two or three pairs,” which got 61% of the vote.

