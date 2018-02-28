America’s first responders continue to prove their heroism every day. Even when they’re clicking around on Facebook! In the town of Wayland, MICHIGAN, a 16-year-old kid began choking. His mom was the only one with him, but she wasn’t able to do the Heimlich manuever.

To make matters worse, she didn’t have a phone to call 911. BUT she did have access to the Internet. So she got on FACEBOOK and tried to get in touch with her local fire department.

You can’t really blame her for being panicked, which is why she sent a message to the fire department in Wayland, MASSACHUSETTS by mistake!

Luckily, we can all breathe a sigh of relief because one of the firefighters in Wayland, Massachusetts happened to be on Facebook at the time. They immediately got on the phone with firefighters in Wayland, Michigan, who sent an ambulance to the address the woman listed in her message.

So, even though the mom contacted the wrong fire department which was 800 MILES AWAY, they still saved the kid’s life!