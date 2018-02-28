Filed Under:Goat Milking, morning mix

I am not sure how long Goat Milking has been going on at the Rodeo but I do know Lauren Kelly and I, Sarah Pepper, have been doing this for the past 10 years. So it was exciting to take Geoff Sheen out there for his first milk.

No secret Sarah is competitive as HECK! In ten years she either second to last or second place. Never the worst and never the best.

Lauren Kelly has actually has won the POOOPS before. That’s the award that is given for last place.

This year that Award went to Geoff Sheen. Here’s the video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live