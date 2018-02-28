I am not sure how long Goat Milking has been going on at the Rodeo but I do know Lauren Kelly and I, Sarah Pepper, have been doing this for the past 10 years. So it was exciting to take Geoff Sheen out there for his first milk.

No secret Sarah is competitive as HECK! In ten years she either second to last or second place. Never the worst and never the best.

Lauren Kelly has actually has won the POOOPS before. That’s the award that is given for last place.

This year that Award went to Geoff Sheen. Here’s the video.