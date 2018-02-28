Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Hess Select Chardonnay, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $7.77 in store!

Fully ripe flavors show lemon and lime zest with a touch of ripe apple and tropical aromas and flavors. Crisp and clean with well-balanced acidity that complements tangy, spicy foods and shows well with the richness of creamier dishes.

Make sure you’re spending the last week of February (and Texas Independence Day on 3/2!) the right way by stopping into Spec’s and stocking up on everything you need! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to grab what you need, or pick up a gift card for any occasion. With Specs’ selection and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec’s also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec’s website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!

