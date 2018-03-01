**The Spice Girls are set to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding…maybe.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the girls got the invite to perform at the exclusive event, but “haven’t 100 % agreed yet.” “Prince Harry has always been a huge fan of the band, and the ladies were thrilled to be asked. There are active talks between the Spice Girls management and Prince Harry’s staff.”

**NBC Universal will cut the number of commercials in primetime by 20% on all their networks beginning this fall. They say this will reduce the overall ad time by about 10%. In addition to NBC, their stations include Telemundo, USA, MSNBC, E! and Bravo.

Obviously, this is a direct reaction to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, which give people the option of watching without any commercials at all.

NBC is trying out some new things to compensate for the loss . . . including introducing special 60-second ads that are specifically tailored for shows and audiences. Also, the change is only for first-run episodes.

The ad-time for REPEATS will not change.

**The Oscars are this Sunday . . . and “The Hollywood Reporter” put out this list of who SHOULD and WILL win in each of the categories:

1. Best Picture

Should Win: “Call Me By Your Name”

Will Win: “The Shape of Water”

2. Best Director

Should Win: “Dunkirk” director Christopher Nolan

Will Win: “The Shape of Water” director Guillermo del Toro

3. Best Actor

Should Win: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Will Win: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

4. Best Actress

Should Win: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Will Win: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

5. Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell ‘should’ and ‘will’ win for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

6. Best Supporting Actress

Should Win: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Will Win: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

7. Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name” ‘should’ and ‘will’ win.

8. Best Original Screenplay

Should Win: “Lady Bird”

Will Win: “Get Out”

9. Best Animated Feature

“Coco” ‘should’ and ‘will’ win.

10. Best Documentary Feature

Should Win: “Faces Places”

Will Win: “Icarus”

**Today is National Kolache Day!

And since we get a lot of new people moving to Houston every day, I realized not everyone was familiar with the cuisine. Let me tell you a little about it.

According to ABC 13, the kolache was brought to Texas in the 19th century by Czech immigrants who settled mostly in central Texas towns like Hallettsville, Schulenburg, Moravia and in communities closer to Houston, like Rosenberg and East Bernard. But all food evolves, and what started out as a fruit-filled kolache has turned into everything from pina colada kolaches to cheeseburger kolaches.

While most Texans don’t know the story behind kolaches, one thing is clear: we love to eat them!

**A woman named Kim who owns a local cake shop replied to a post on Twitter from the Texans PR account after the team announced that JJ Watt was awarded the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his Harvey fundraising efforts.

“But do we know where any of the money went, because I can’t find one person that got any help from the JJ Watt foundation for Hurricane Harvey and I know JJ’s a great man.”

A few minutes later, JJ replied to Kim promising that they are doing the best he can. He said:

“There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize that we aren’t able to reach every single person, it’s simply not possible. We’ve rebuilt homes & day cares, provided food & medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we’re doing the best we can!!!”

There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize that we aren’t able to reach every single person, it’s simply not possible. We’ve rebuilt homes & day cares, provided food & medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we’re doing the best we can!!! https://t.co/X0Uj8chCRu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 28, 2018

**She’s the cute curly red-headed 6-year-old that won the first Mutton Bustin title of 2018. And her name is Marlie Ruth McDonald.

Marlie had folks laughing along on Tuesday night during her interview portion after she won the contest, by telling everyone that she wants to be a spy because she wants to fight for the world and fight off the bad guys.

However, what you don’t know about this sweet little girl is she has already fought off something a lot more worse than spies. Marlie is a cancer survivor.

It was during her mother Nathalie’s 34th week of pregnancy that an ultrasound revealed Marlie had a golfball size mass in her brain. At just 4 days old she underwent a 7-hour brain surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“She’s always beaten the odds,” said her father Kevin McDonald. McDonald said his daughter is the toughest kid he’s ever seen, and the family jokingly says she’s tougher than boot leather.

So how did she get that big Mutton Bustin win? “I did what my parents told me. I hold on really tight,” said Marlie Ruth McDonald.

**The Houston Rockets dominated first quarter of Wednesday night’s game, beating the Clippers 105-92. That gave the Rockets their 14th straight win in a row!

James Harden scored 17 of his 25 points in the first quarter, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon each scored 22 points for the Rockets, who made 13 3-pointers. Capela added 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Rockets return home on Saturday to play Boston.

**Amazon will buy Ring Home Security five years after the business failed to land a deal on “Shark Tank,” the companies said Tuesday.

The acquisition, reportedly for more than $1 billion, adds to Amazon’s internet-connected home devices.

Ring, previously called DoorBot, appeared on the reality-TV show “Shark Tank” in 2013 when company founder Jamie Siminoff asked the panelists for $700,000 to buy 10 percent of his company. All the “sharks” except for Kevin O’Leary passed on the idea, but Siminoff was not happy with his offer, so he left the set without a deal.

Five years and a new name later, Ring has come a long way from its “Shark Tank” appearance. The company looks “forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighborhoods,” it said in a statement.

**Pink Lettuce Is the New, Trendy, Very Expensive Vegetable

In the Instagram era, it’s more important for food to LOOK good than taste good. Which is how we end up with stuff like this . . .

The new, trendy vegetable on sale is PINK LETTUCE. It’s not artificially dyed or anything . . . it’s called pink radicchio, it’s got a slightly bitter taste, and it’s starting to show up at stores like Whole Foods.

And it WILL make your salad look more photogenic . . . but it’s gonna cost you. It sells for about five times more than regular green lettuce.

