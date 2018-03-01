The red carpet is special, not just because you get to wear awesome clothes and you’re going to the Academy Awards but also because it is a specially patented shade of red, garnet red and it’s not on any other red carpet in the world.

All guests are required to show their ticket. There are a palm tree and past that point. You gotta have a ticket!

You can watch celebs walk the red carpet. There are 735 bleacher seats and they are picked a variety of ways from a lottery to contests and YES sometimes friends and family of those attending.

785 press organizations requested credentials and 299 were chosen.

The show will be broadcast in 255 Countries.

Each award is 13.5 inches tall and weighs 8.5 pounds.