You know, sometimes you don’t really wanna see what TimeHop wants you to remember on this day from years past.

Those skinny pictures, that great long hair…THAT GORGEOUS TAN. (what we wouldn’t do to look like that again!)

But sometimes, those memories are actually great. This one made us LAUGH OUT LOUD this morning, so we had to share.

Do you all remember the “Screaming Goats” set to a Taylor Swift song? It came about as just a random internet meme 5 years ago, but oh man….we can’t listen to “I Knew You Were Trouble” without hearing the screaming goats in it!

It’s sure to give you a little giggle for your Throwback Thursday today…enjoy!

(volume ON for this one!)