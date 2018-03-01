Geoff,

Are you mad at Ponik? He thinks you’re mad.

Mike

——

Mike,

I am. This weekend was so weak. I invite him to come with us skiing, then he totally pulled a fast one.

Geoff

——

Okay, what happened? I gotta hear this.

Mike

——

Mike,

Okay, so we had been skiing all day. It’s like 3:45 and it’s gonna be dark in 20 minutes. So, it’s time to go home, right? WRONG! He meets this totally random chick near the chair lift. She’s skiing with her cousin. So he starts pretending he has any game, but she falls for it because she must be dumb. Anyway, they go up the chairlift and I get stuck with her lame cousin.

Geoff

——

Geoff,

That doesn’t sound so bad. Only one time up the chairlift?

Mike

—–

Not ONE time! We went FIVE MORE TIMES. It was super dark after the third run and he’s giving me the “don’t you blow this for me” face. Except he’s never even gonna see this girl again. It’s like, dude, where do you see this going? Meanwhile, her super lame cousin is into theatre.

Geoff

Later that day…

Geoff,

I saw Ponik at lunch. He told me his version of the story. He said you were mad the whole time.

Mike

—–

OF COURSE I WAS MAD THE WHOLE TIME! He won’t even see this girl again! What was the point???

Geoff

—–

Geoff,

He actually will. I know her. She’s my cousin. She only lives 45 minutes from here.

Mike

—–

Mike,

She’s YOUR cousin? Does that mean the other girl is your cousin too?

Geoff

—–

Yup. Don’t worry, though. She is super lame.

Mike