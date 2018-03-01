MJT/AdMedia

**WARNING! SPOILERS AHEAD!** So if you don’t wanna know how the shows ends, stop reading now…

When he signed up to look for love on ‘The Bachelor,’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. knew that there would be some drama that comes with dating 29 women on national television.

The 36-year-old race car driver told both of his final two ladies (publicist Becca Kufrin, 27, or tech salesperson Lauren Burnham, 25) those three little words, and ended up proposing to one woman on the season 22 finale. However, Arie broke up with the winner he chose just a few weeks later. According to US WEEKLY, ‘within days, the onetime playboy hopped a plane to profess his love to his runner-up.’

“Arie had a change of heart,” a show insider explains in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He began to think he’d picked the safer option.” Now, his heartbreaking betrayal will lead to, yes, the most dramatic conclusion ever. As Luyendyk confessed to Us, “The finale is going to be very interesting for fans to watch. It’s been an experience I’ll remember forever. It’s going to be fun for me to watch back.”

“There’s a huge weight being the Bachelor and making the right choices and not regretting those choices,” he told host Chris Harrison on the Women Tell All special. “And I think that is something that I struggled with, being logical. But, then again, it’s like, you do have to follow your heart. If I could rewind time and redo things as the Bachelor, I would, honestly,” he continued. “I know people always say, ‘No regrets.’ But I have regrets.”

The Bachelor finale airs on Monday, March 5 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

