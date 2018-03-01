I’m not sure if it’s my lowest moment or greatest moment, but it was definitely a moment. I’ll leave it up to you to decide if it was justified.

In early February, I got a letter from my electrical company saying they were going to shut off my power. I *never* have defaulted on a payment, so I was thrown for a loop. So, after paying the late fee, I prevented my house from going dark. Then, I checked my records. I had not written a check to them for two months. I HAD FORGOTTEN! But the reason I forgot was the bill never came in the mail. I have a lot of stuff going on, so I always rely on the bill coming to my house.

Last week, my crazy next door neighbor left a PILE of old bills/letters/Christmas cards on our doorstep. Turns out the mailman must have delivered them to his house. Some of the mail was TWO AND A HALF MONTHS old!!! Needless to say, I was angry at him AND my mailman.

The very next day, we got a card in the mail (see above). It wasn’t to us. It was to a different address. But it wasn’t even close to our address.

Out of the four digits in the street address, we shared ONE. (And it wasn’t even in the same part of the number sequence)

Out of the name of the street, we shared the letter E. That was it! ONE LETTER!!!

And it was in a completely different zip code.

So, I wrote a message to the post office. Instead of “return to sender,” I wrote “Not even close to sending to the correct address. Do better.”

My wife insisted that I not place it back in our mailbox because she thinks we will never get a piece of mail again. So, I put it in the big blue mailbox in our neighborhood. I know it’s not my best moment, but I finally reached my breaking point. Enough was enough. Do better, Post Office!!!