**Kylie Jenner celebrated her baby girl’s milestone on Instagram Thursday with a sweet mother-daughter photo, writing, “My angel baby is 1 month old today.”

Although both Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have shared glimpses of their baby girl, this is the first time the new mom has posted a full-length photo of her daughter to social media, having previously shared pictures of her newborn hand and foot.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

**Twitter user Shane Allbright tweeted a photo of a football supposedly signed by JJ Watt on Thursday afternoon.

It appears the football was a prize for one of the raffles at the Heroes for Children Top Golf Charity Tournament … the only problem is, it was clearly a FAKE siganture.

It didn’t take very long for other Twitter users to spot the fake and since Allbright tagged Watt in his tweet, the star defensive end responded, too.

Within five minutes, Watt came through with an offer to replace the fake with a real one.

Man, whoever faked my signature on that ball didn’t even know how to spell my name! DM me an address and I’ll send you a proper signed ball to auction off. We can’t have people doing charity like that. https://t.co/Rcv7RfS8je — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2018

**The Oscar Goodie Bags Will Include Pepper Spray And a Kit to Detect Roofies

The unofficial Oscar goodie bags for all the nominees will feature the usual plane tickets, holidays, and high-end cosmetics. But thanks to the #MeToo movement, not everything in the bags is a luxury item.

This year, they’re also giving out PEPPER SPRAY . . . and a kit that can detect if a drink has been ROOFIED.

This isn’t the first time pepper spray has been included in the goodie bag. They also did it in 2014. (For the record, the Oscars have nothing to do with the bags. They’re put together by a marketing company called Distinctive Assets.)

**A guy from New Jersey named Kenny Bachman was partying with some friends in West Virginia last week near West Virginia University, and on Friday night he tried to take an Uber back to his friends’ place, but blacked out in the back of the car.

When he woke up, his Uber driver told him they were still about an HOUR away from his destination. Which didn’t make sense. Then he figured out what happened . . .

Apparently, he punched his HOME address into the app instead of his friend’s address. And without questioning it, the Uber driver drove him the entire way from West Virginia to NEW JERSEY.

According to Google Maps, it’s just over 300 miles from WVU to his place in Gloucester County, New Jersey, near Philly. They crossed through at least four states . . . and his final fare was more than $1,600.

The exact total was $1,635.93. It would have been about 800 bucks, but he accidentally ordered an UberXL. They’re more expensive because you get a bigger car. And since he was almost there when he woke up, he had no choice but to pay it.

He says the whole thing is pretty embarrassing. And now he has to head BACK to West Virginia this weekend to pick up his bags.

**40% of People Say It Would Be “Difficult” to Quit Social Media . . . Up From 28% Four Years Ago

According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, 40% of people say it would be, quote, “difficult” to give up social media. That’s up from 28% just four years ago . . . so, yeah, we’re getting a LOT more addicted.

The hardest site to quit would be YouTube, then Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat. So, ouch for Twitter.

**After the disaster at last year’s Oscars, the Academy feels the best way to make sure the proper people accept the award for Best Picture — bring back the ones who screwed it up … because TMZ has learned Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will do the honors again!

Our Oscar sources tell us Warren and Faye both just showed up at the Dolby Theatre and rehearsed the big moment. We’re told they were shuffled onstage together very quickly to run through their bit. They went through their lines twice. She began by saying, “Presenting is better the second time around,” Beatty followed up with, “The winner is ‘Gone with the Wind.'”

We’re told the writers are still putting finishing touches on their lines.

**New in Theaters:

1. “Red Sparrow” (R)

Jennifer Lawrence is an injured ballerina who witnesses a murder, and is forced into becoming an undercover spy for Russian intelligence. It’s directed by the same guy who directed her in the last three “Hunger Games” movies.

“Red Sparrow” is based on a spy thriller written by a former CIA operative. The Agency liked it so much that they actually posted a review of his book on their website and referred to its descriptions of spy technique as “Tradecraft for Dummies”.

2. “Death Wish” (R)

Bruce Willis stars as Paul Kersey in this remake of the classic 1974 Charles Bronson revenge thriller. He’s a vigilante who unleashes death on every criminal he meets after his wife is killed in an armed robbery that also puts his daughter in a coma.

Elizabeth Shue plays his wife, model Camila Morrone is his daughter, and Dean Norris from “Breaking Bad” is one of the cops working the case. It’s directed by Eli Roth, the guy who did the “Hostel” horror movies.

**She’s a popular YouTube star who goes by the name DR. PIMPLE POPPER . . . and that’s basically all her channel is: Videos of her popping people’s lumps and squeezing out all the goodies.

Well, TLC did a special on her in January, and it was a huge hit. So she’s getting her own series this summer . . . called “Dr. Pimple Popper”, obviously. Yep, that’s your “Learning Channel”.

And here’s the best part: The show is casting now. So if you’ve got something worth popping, you might just qualify to have it popped on basic cable! You can apply now at TLC.com.

**Chip and Joanna Gaines from “Fixer Upper” have a new show coming to HGTV. It’s basically a spin-off where they go behind the scenes of the main show. It’ll be called “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design”.

Joanna says, quote, “I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal.

“I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.” The show premieres on April 10th.

**Get your roller skates ready! Discovery Green’s roller rink is back open

The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green is open March 2 – 25.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Mondays – Thursdays 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fridays 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturdays and School Holidays* 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

School holidays are March 12 through March 17.

**Blake Shelton said he was nervous to return to the Rodeo Houston stage to the crowd last night.

“Houston you have me back. I was worried,” he said Thursday night inside NRG Stadium. “It’s been like three years. I thought you were mad at me, man.”

It’s actually been four years since Shelton played Rodeo Houston. And he’s only become a bigger star. The “Voice” coach and People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive took his fifth time on the revolving stage, and drew 68,133 paid attendance.

Shelton also told the crowd he was “at the peak of having the damn flu right now at this show.” “I apologize if I sound like crap,” he said.

Earlier in the day, girlfriend Gwen Stefani made a sweet Instagram post for her man.

“have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A.,” she wrote.