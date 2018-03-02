One couple walked away with a lot more than a newly renovated house on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”

After walking through their brand new home, U.S. Marine Corps. veteran TJ Brooks surprised his girlfriend Stephanie with something life-changing: a wedding proposal.

As the show’s hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines looked on, the veteran got down on one knee.

“I just love you so much, and I know we’ve been on a lot of great adventures and I think this marks the beginning of our greatest adventure” he said. “Will you marry me?”

Stephanie accepted and the couple embraced. Joanna fought back tears.

The newly-engaged couple first met when TJ was recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center after losing a leg in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan, and Stephanie was working for the Wounded Warrior Project.

As they grew closer, they decided to move in together in a starter home outside Waco, Texas. Waco, as it so happens, is the Gaineses’ hometown, where they recently opened their first restaurant.

The Gaineses’ helped them renovate the 980-square-foot space, which is situated inside a 2,100-square-foot barn, thanks to donations from local businesses and community members.

“What a beautiful start to the rest of your life,” Chip said. “We both sincerely hope you live here happily ever after.”

See pictures of the couple >>> HERE!