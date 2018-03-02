By Scott T. Sterling

P!nk takes fans behind the scenes of her life in the new video for “Whatever You Want.”

Related: P!nk’s Daughter Raises Cash for Haiti with Tour Rehearsal Candy Sales



The pop star is seen getting ready to embark on her current Beautiful Trauma tour, with behind the scenes rehearsal footage next to performance clips.

The video also features intimate moments with her family, including images of her husband, Carey Hart, competing in professional motocross events.

Personal clips from the singer’s performance of the National Anthem from this year’s Super Bowl round out the up close and personal feel of the video.

Watch the new clip, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.