Xinhua/Sipa USA

The Morning Mix reviewed some of the past years of Academy Awards. There were some great movies, but the true legends are always ignored in their time!!! Here are some of the true travesties in film history:

1994

Winner: Forrest Gump

The other actual nominations: Four Weddings and a Funeral, Pulp Fiction, Quiz Show, The Shawshank Redemption

What should have won: Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Why? Because Jim Carrey ruled the world in 1994 with the awesomest comedies!!

1995

Winner: Braveheart

The other actual nominations: Babe, Apollo 13, Il Postino: The Postman, Sense and Sensibility

What should have won: The Brady Bunch Movie

Why? Because, “sure, Jan.”

1997

Winner: Titanic

The other actual nominations: As Good as It Gets, The Full Monty, Good Will Hunting, L.A. Confidential

What should have won: Titanic

Why? Lauren. That’s why.

Why not, Geoff? Because Rose should have created so more room on that door. There was room for both!!

2000

Winner: Gladiator

The other actual nominations: Chocolat, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Erin Brockovich, Traffic

What should have won: Bring It On

Why? Because it’s already been broughten!

2003

Winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The other actual nominations: Lost in Translation, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Mystic River, Seabiscuit

What should have won: Love Actually

Why? Because Sarah and Lauren are OBSESSED with that movie!