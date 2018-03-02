The Morning Mix reviewed some of the past years of Academy Awards. There were some great movies, but the true legends are always ignored in their time!!! Here are some of the true travesties in film history:
1994
Winner: Forrest Gump
The other actual nominations: Four Weddings and a Funeral, Pulp Fiction, Quiz Show, The Shawshank Redemption
What should have won: Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Why? Because Jim Carrey ruled the world in 1994 with the awesomest comedies!!
1995
Winner: Braveheart
The other actual nominations: Babe, Apollo 13, Il Postino: The Postman, Sense and Sensibility
What should have won: The Brady Bunch Movie
Why? Because, “sure, Jan.”
1997
Winner: Titanic
The other actual nominations: As Good as It Gets, The Full Monty, Good Will Hunting, L.A. Confidential
What should have won: Titanic
Why? Lauren. That’s why.
Why not, Geoff? Because Rose should have created so more room on that door. There was room for both!!
2000
Winner: Gladiator
The other actual nominations: Chocolat, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Erin Brockovich, Traffic
What should have won: Bring It On
Why? Because it’s already been broughten!
2003
Winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The other actual nominations: Lost in Translation, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Mystic River, Seabiscuit
What should have won: Love Actually
Why? Because Sarah and Lauren are OBSESSED with that movie!