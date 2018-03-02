Sarah

I haven’t exactly had the best week but I have been trying to be positive and yesterday I brought in some Swedish Fish. They are my favorite candy of all time and I was gonna wait til after the show and enjoy my favs. I opened my box of fish. I walked to our bosses office. We meet with him every day. I was eating my fish, I laid them down on the desk, next to my coffee cup and left to go to the bathroom. I came back and GEOFF is eating my Swedish Fish! Seriously?! YOU HAD ONE JOB, don’t touch other people’s fish! How do you just pick up a half-opened bag of candy that is clearly NOT YOURS and without asking whose it is, you just eat it.

So to Geoff Sheen, who didn’t ask whose candy it was on the desk and ate up my goodness. YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

Ugh. Someone really dropped the ball on this one! (Clever, huh?)

Shane Allbright was showing off an autographed ball on Twitter that was at a charity event.

One time for @JJWatt .. Heroes for Children Top Golf Charity pic.twitter.com/6Muv7EzT6X — Shane Allbright (@Shane_Allbright) March 1, 2018

The only problem? That’s not JJ Watt’s signature. Mostly because JJ Watt’s last name is “Watt,” not “Watts.” Fortunately, JJ came to the rescue!

Man, whoever faked my signature on that ball didn’t even know how to spell my name! DM me an address and I’ll send you a proper signed ball to auction off. We can’t have people doing charity like that. https://t.co/Rcv7RfS8je — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2018

So the good news is the JJ Watt took time to fix it. But to whoever was supposed to get the items for auction and got conned by a forger, YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren

A guy from New Jersey named Kenny Bachman was partying with some friends in West Virginia last week near West Virginia University, and on Friday night he tried to take an Uber back to his friends’ place, but blacked out in the back of the car.

When he woke up, his Uber driver told him they were still about an HOUR away from his destination. Which didn’t make sense. Then he figured out what happened . . .

Apparently he punched his HOME address into the app instead of his friend’s address. And without questioning it, the Uber driver drove him the entire way from West Virginia to NEW JERSEY.

According to Google Maps, it’s just over 300 miles from WVU to his place in Gloucester County, New Jersey, near Philly. They crossed through at least four states . . . and his final fare was more than $1,600.

The exact total was $1,635.93. It would have been about 800 bucks, but he accidentally ordered an UberXL. They’re more expensive because you get a bigger car. And since he was almost there when he woke up, he had no choice but to pay it.

He says the whole thing is pretty embarrassing. And now he has to head BACK to West Virginia this weekend to pick up his bags.

YOU HAD ONE JOB!!!