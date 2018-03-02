Filed Under:bosses get more sleep than their employees, how much more sleep do bosses get than employees, The Morning MIX

So much for the theory that the owner of a company has the most sleepless nights. According to a new study at the Harvard Business Review, the more senior someone is in a company, the more sleep they get.

There are two theories on why:

One, the reasons they got to be so high in the company are their discipline and time management skills, so they know how to balance their life and make sure they get enough sleep.

Two, they have time to sleep because they have assistants to dump their extra work on.

Which one do you believe?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live