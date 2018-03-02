So much for the theory that the owner of a company has the most sleepless nights. According to a new study at the Harvard Business Review, the more senior someone is in a company, the more sleep they get.

There are two theories on why:

One, the reasons they got to be so high in the company are their discipline and time management skills, so they know how to balance their life and make sure they get enough sleep. Two, they have time to sleep because they have assistants to dump their extra work on.

Which one do you believe?