Houston’s Best Variety has what you need, a BRAND NEW Louis Vuitton purse. Listen to The Morning Mix at 8AM weekday mornings and ve caller 96 to win a Loaded Louis Vuitton Purse.
Each purse will be loaded with:
Ø Certificate for a teeth whitening- Montz and Maher Dental Group
Ø Massage Heights GC
Ø A pair of tickets to Philip Phillips
Ø A pair of tickets to Vance Joy
Ø A pair of tickets to Train/ Hall and Oates
Ø A pair of tickets to Jack Jackson.
Ø $20 GC to PDQ
Ø Mix Prize Pack (Nail kit, nail file, koozie, white shirt.)
Make sure to turn on your radio and listen on March 12th to WIN!!