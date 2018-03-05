**Southwest flyers: your in-flight alcohol just got a little more expensive.

On Thursday, the airline introduced a new tiered pricing structure that raised the price of alcoholic drinks $1 – $2. Miller Lite, Dos Equis and wine will cost $6, while liquor and premium beer (like Fat Tire, Lagunitas and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy) will cost $7, according to an airline spokesperson.

Southwest previously offered all beer, wine and spirits for $5.

Soda, coffee, water, juice and other non-alcoholic drinks remain complementary. The airline will also continue to offer a round of free drinks on Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and June 18, Southwest’s birthday.

A Southwest spokeswoman told ABC via email that the price hike is the first since 2009, adding that the airline’s famous free drink coupons will remain valid for all alcoholic drinks regardless of price.

**It was just two years ago that Alessia Cara was having a moment in Houston.

According to the Chronicle, back in 2016 she told a sold out crowd at Warehouse Live “This is the biggest crowd we’ve had. I never in a million years thought I’d be performing for this many people.” That show drew about 1,300 people. She even teared up when fans sang the words to her songs back to her.

What a difference a few hits and a best new artist Grammy makes. Cara’s RodeoHouston performance was an entirely different, and much bigger, animal.

Her Sunday debut drew 61,269 paid attendance. Up next: Rascal Flatts take the Rodeo stage tonight.

Houston rodeo!!! thank u for having us. that was wild. — ac (@alessiacara) March 5, 2018

**”The Shape of Water” had a big night at the Oscars, winning four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for GUILLERMO DEL TORO. It was also the first science fiction film to win Best Picture.

FRANCES MCDORMAND won Best Actress for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, and her co-star SAM ROCKWELL got Best Supporting Actor.

ALLISON JANNEY won Best Supporting Actress for “I, Tonya”, and GARY OLDMAN won Best Actor for “Darkest Hour”.

KOBE BRYANT won an Oscar. He got Best Animated Short for “Dear Basketball”, which he wrote and narrated.

“Get Out” didn’t get too much love, but JORDAN PEELE became the first African-American to win Best Original Screenplay. WARREN BEATTY and FAYE DUNAWAY returned to announce the Best Picture winner again . . . and they got it right this time.

JIMMY KIMMEL did a good job hosting again He says he was only paid $15,000 to host the show. And he even had a unique idea to get people to shorten their acceptance speeches. He offered a jet ski to the person who took the LEAST time.

The winner was Mark Bridges, the costume designer on “Phantom Thread”. He went a mere 36 seconds.

Congratulations to #PhantomThread costume designer Mark Bridges on the shortest speech of the night! Enjoy your new jet ski! #Oscars #LakeHavasu pic.twitter.com/O3mnTxqcZp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 5, 2018

**According to a new survey, the most expensive age of the average person’s life is . . . 31.

Here’s why: The survey found that’s the age when most people will either have a wedding and honeymoon . . . buy a house . . . have a baby . . . or do two of those or all three.

The average person drops almost $60,000 when they’re 31, which is much higher than any other age.

EXPENSIVE!

**40% of People Say It Would Be “Difficult” to Quit Social Media . . . Up From 28% Four Years Ago

According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, 40% of people say it would be, quote, “difficult” to give up social media. That’s up from 28% just four years ago . . . so, yeah, we’re getting a LOT more addicted.

The hardest site to quit would be YouTube, then Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat. So, ouch for Twitter.

I JUST CAN’T QUIT YOU

**Apparently there are breweries all over the country that have started making GLITTER BEER.

The first brewery to do it was Three Weavers in Inglewood, California, but now breweries in Colorado and North Carolina have also gotten on board.

If you’re wondering how they do it, the beers are made with an edible glitter that sparkles in the light.

The glitter is tasteless . . . by that I mean it doesn’t have any flavor, I’m not commenting on how classy it is. Although your opinions may vary.

But apparently it’s no fun on the brewing equipment, so enjoy the sacrifice they’re making for the sake of your Instagram.

SPARKLY!

Glitter beer is here for more casual nights at the club https://t.co/AIiDZ2vIGj pic.twitter.com/uxkjAO8N67 — The Takeout (@thetakeout) March 2, 2018

**Not much to report about the box office this weekend, except that “Black Panther” crushed it again, taking in another $65.7 million in its third weekend.

It also moved into the #10 spot on the list of highest-grossing movies in the U.S., with $501.1 million. It only needs to make $3 million more to replace “Beauty and the Beast” at #9.

Jennifer Lawrence’s “Red Sparrow” opened with a mere $17 million . . . and the “Death Wish” remake with Bruce Willis opened with an even weaker $13 million.

Here’s this weekend’s 5:

1. “Black Panther”, $65.7 million. Up to $501.1 million in its 3rd week.

2. NEW: “Red Sparrow”, $17 million.

3. NEW: “Death Wish”, $13 million.

4. “Game Night”, $10.7 million. Up to $33.5 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Peter Rabbit”, $10 million. Up to $84.1 million in its 4th week.

**Last Thursday, “Jeopardy!” ended in its first TIE in a regular game in its 45-year history. All three contestants missed on ‘Final Jeopardy’, and two of them tied for first with $6,799.

So they went to sudden death: One question, and the first person to buzz in and get it right wins. Returning champion Laura McLean came out on top.

Back in the day, they would’ve returned the next night as co-champions, but “Jeopardy” recently changed its rules for ties.

There have been ties before that have gone to sudden death, but those were during TOURNAMENT play, not regular games.

**The Houston Rockets did it again over the weekend…

Eric Gordon scored 29 points off the bench, James Harden had 26 points and 10 assists, and the Rockets outlasted the Boston Celtics 123-120 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high 15 games.

UP NEXT: The Rockets begin a four-game road trip at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.