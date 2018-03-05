Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Kimberly Perry, from The Band Perry, confirmed on Sunday that she and husband J.P. Arencibia have split.

E! News reports that she recently filed for divorce from the former MLB player after four years of marriage.

In case you didn’t know, the couple met backstage at a meet-and-greet for the band’s performance at the Florida Strawberry Festival in 2012 after the baseball player, who was a fan of the group and had seen them in concert a few times, managed to get backstage and asked Perry for her phone number.

They got engaged in October 2013 when the then-Texas Rangers catcher popped the question under a large oak tree at her parents’ home.

