Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Filed Under:Birthday, Brenner's On The Bayou, Crawfish, Food, Lauren Kelly, Photos, Pictures, weekend

The birthday weekend was amazing! Kicked things off on Saturday with some crawfish for lunch at BB’s on White Oak

img 7651 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

And cake. Of course, there was cake.

img 7638 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday night, Gabe surprised me with dinner at Brenner’s on the Bayou. Not only was the food AMAZING, but the views were beautiful!

img 7656 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Check it out: steak, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and more steak. OH. EM. GEE.

img 7642 e1520252506260 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

And finally last night, my (whole) family met Gabe’s family! Success!

img 7660 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live