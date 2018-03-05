The birthday weekend was amazing! Kicked things off on Saturday with some crawfish for lunch at BB’s on White Oak
And cake. Of course, there was cake.
Saturday night, Gabe surprised me with dinner at Brenner’s on the Bayou. Not only was the food AMAZING, but the views were beautiful!
Check it out: steak, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and more steak. OH. EM. GEE.
And finally last night, my (whole) family met Gabe’s family! Success!
Comments
