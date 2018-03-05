My name is Sandy! Life started out a little rough for me. I have clearly had many litters of puppies in my younger days when I was living on the streets. Lucky for me, my life of struggle is over, and now it is time for me to sit back and relax with a loving family! I just need to find one first!



I’m a very friendly dog, and love every person I meet. I would make a great addition to someone’s family! I’m not too hyper and not too lazy; I’m just right! If you think you can take me in, please fill out an adoption application today!

I am heartworm negative, up to date on vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped.

Adoption or Foster applications can be found at www.adorehouston.org!

If you have any questions please contact us at info@adorehouston.org

*NOTE*

We are located in Houston, TX, but we do adopt to other states and Canada as well.Transport fee is determined by the dogs weight for the flight and the cost of the traveling kennel, and the fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and health certificate.