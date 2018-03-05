Was honored on Friday night to be recognized by the Dickinson Education Foundation at their Annual Gala.

Here’s the video they showed at

the event.

Saturday morning was Softball. Elizabeth’s niece Bella and the Rams had a game. They lost by two runs.

After Softball it’s time for Soccer. We took my friend Will and his son Ralenston to the game and the kids and kids at heart had a blast!

Sunday I went down to the Bay Area and helped out and got to work with the Assistance League and Operation Cinderella that works to get everyone the prom dress of their dreams!