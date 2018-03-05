Filed Under:Bay Area Assistance League, Houston Dynamo, Operation Cinderella, Prom Dresses

Was honored on Friday night to be recognized by the Dickinson Education Foundation at their Annual Gala.

unnamed Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Here’s the video they showed at

the event.

Saturday morning was Softball. Elizabeth’s niece Bella and the Rams had a game. They lost by two runs.

 

bella Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

After Softball it’s time for Soccer.  We took my friend Will and his son Ralenston to the game and the kids and kids at heart had a blast!

dynamo Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday I went down to the Bay Area and helped out and got to work with the Assistance League and Operation Cinderella that works to get everyone the prom dress of their dreams!

assistance league Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

dresses Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live