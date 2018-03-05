Filed Under:The Morning MIX, the most expensive year of your life is when you are 31, what age is the most expensive

The best advice you can give your kids is apparently “save every dollar you can when you are in your 20s.” According to a new survey at The Daily Mail, the most expensive age of the average person’s life is 31. Here’s why:

The survey found that’s the age when most people will either have a wedding and honeymoon, buy a house, have a baby, or do two of those or all three.

The average person drops almost $60,000 when they’re 31, which is much higher than any other age.

The survey also found that 33% of them will get help from their parents covering all those costs.

 

