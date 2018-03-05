The best advice you can give your kids is apparently “save every dollar you can when you are in your 20s.” According to a new survey at The Daily Mail, the most expensive age of the average person’s life is 31. Here’s why:

The survey found that’s the age when most people will either have a wedding and honeymoon, buy a house, have a baby, or do two of those or all three.

The average person drops almost $60,000 when they’re 31, which is much higher than any other age.

The survey also found that 33% of them will get help from their parents covering all those costs.