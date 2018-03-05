In 1997 everyone cried when they saw “Titanic” but as I get older and watch it more and more. I realize, I’m pretty sure they could both fit on that door. In fact, in a Saturday experiement, we got a door and had two people, who weighed more than those two and we floated.

It has always bothered me.

The Notebook

I get it, it’s so sweet that she and Noah ended up together, but what about the other guy? Doesn’t anyone wanna know what happened to that guy? It isn’t like he was a bad guy either. He was honest, sweet, had a good job, a good family and she just leaves him. I get it, you’re in love with Noah, but I think the movie should have given us a little insight into how the ex landed.

Or how about Jerry Maguire? Does he even love her or what?