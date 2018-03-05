Since 2006 Volunteers down in the Bay Area have been working to make every girl feel like Cinderella for their prom.

Operation Cinderella is a program that makes Prom Night possible for both guys and girl by getting them dresses, purses, shoes, jewelry and Tuxedos.

It doesn’t stop there either. The girls are also treated to getting their hair and nails done and receive a personal shopper when they come in to pick out their dress.

After each girl has found her perfect dress, they get to stand in front of the “magic mirror” and if you’ve seen say yes to the dress, it’s that moment for these girls.

Thanks to the generous donations from everyone, 160 girls are going to their proms this year feeling like Cinderella!

If you would like to donate your time or help as a fairy Godmother. Details are online.