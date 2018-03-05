Here is a guide to the 2018 Primary from KHOU
VOTING LOCATIONS
For more polling locations click here.
You must bring Identification. Here are the 7 Types of Acceptable Identification
- A state driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- A Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS)
- A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)
- A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)
- A U.S. military ID card that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. citizenship certificate that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. passport