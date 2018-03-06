**Another season, another ‘Bachelor‘ finale with the MOST DRAMATIC finale of all time…but no really, this time it kinda was.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. had a tough decision on last night’s final episode deciding between Becca and Lauren. He told both women that he loves them multiple times, and literally couldn’t seem to make up his mind until the very end.

After soooo muchhhh drama, Arie finally chose Becca in the show’s finale. Yay yay yay, they’re happiness last about TWO SECONDS AND THEN CAME THE TWIST.

Arie pulled a MESNICK.

You know, as in Jason Mesnick. Remember him? Mesnick was Bachelor #13, and he proposed to Melissa Rycroft at the end of the show only to CHANGE HIS MIND and go back to his runner up, Molly Malaney. Well guess what? Arie did the exact same thing. Hence the term, “he pulled a Mesnick.”

After what seemed like the most horrendous and awkward 40 minutes of “unedited tv” they’ve ever shown, Arie ended up breaking things off with his new fiance, Bacca. Now clearly this was because he still had feelings for Lauren, but we’ll pick back up TONIGHT another two hour special on ABC.

**A man named Terry Bryant has been arrested for suspicion of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing Frances McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar at the Governors Ball on Sunday after .

“Terry Bryant was arrested for felony grand theft on Sunday, March 4 and is being held on $20,000 bail. Bryant was caught with the trophy that had Frances McDormand’s name inscribed onto it,” an LAPD spokesperson told Us. The Associated Press added that Bryant had a ticket to the party.

“Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it,” Buckley captioned a photo of the alleged thief posing with the Oscar. “Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama.”

Bryant posted a video on his Facebook page with the Academy Award. “It’s mine! We got it tonight, baby,” he said in the clip from the Governors Ball, which is held at Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

McDormand’s rep confirmed to Variety that the Oscar has since been returned to her.As previously reported, McDormand won best actress for her role in for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

**After just 564 days as superintendent of Houston ISD, Richard Carranza is departing for New York.

Yesterday he took part in a surprise press conference where the Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Carranza as the city’s new chancellor of schools.

Carranza joined HISD in August 2016 with a three year, $345,000 base contract. His New York contract will be the same amount.

Mayor de Blasio said he first made contact with Carranza about a month ago, that he called Carranza Wednesday to say he’d chosen the superintendent from Miami.

The next day, that super from Miami backed out. Mayor de Blasio says he called Carranza back and flew him to New York City on Saturday to meet. He made an offer Sunday night, and Carranza immediately accepted.

“I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to my school board in Houston, Texas, who gave me an opportunity to come to Houston and serve,” Carranza said during the press conference. “I owe a great debt of gratitude to Mayor Sylvester Turner in Houston who was a true partner, and Iwant to thank them for the opportunity.”

“We the board wish Carranza the best in his endeavors and appreciate the leadership he brought to this district,” said HISD President Rhonda Skillern-Jones. “We are committed to continuing the work he began and moving the district forward.”

**Manager A.J. Hinch announced Monday that Justin Verlander will start for the Astros on Opening Day.

The news was tweeted by the Astros, along with news that Dallas Keuchel would pitch in Game 2.

On Saturday, Verlander pitched three shutout innings and allowed two hits while striking out five in an exhibition against the Nationals.

**Yesterday at Houston bakery staple, Three Brothers Bakery, they were looking for people to be on tv with them.

The Houston institution gave bakery fanatics a chance to be featured as an extra on the Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.

The show was being shot at Three Brothers original location in the 4000 block of Braeswood Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers got the chance to be on TV in the background or even be interviewed about why they love Three Brothers Bakery.

**A new survey found the average person between 18 and 25 years old is stressed out for six hours a day. Here are the top ten things they’re stressed about:

1. Money.

2. Their future.

3. Their appearance.

4. Their weight.

5. Their overall health.

6. Getting a job.

7. Trying to get into a chosen career path, which is slightly different than finding a job.

8. Finding a job that pays enough money, which IS kind of repetitive.

9. The health of a friend or family member.

10. Meeting deadlines and goals at work.

**Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words they’re adding to their dictionary. These words are:

1. cryptocurrency (noun) . . . “any form of currency that only exists digitally . . . using a decentralized system to record transactions.”

2. life hack (noun) . . . “a usually simple and clever tip or technique for accomplishing some familiar task more easily and efficiently.”

3. mansplain (verb) . . . “to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic.”

4. hate-watch (verb) . . . “to watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing.”

5. glamping (noun) . . . “outdoor camping with amenities and comforts such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing, not usually used when camping.”

6. dumpster fire (noun) . . . “an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.”

Beyoncé Announced a Date for a Show with Jay-Z . . . Then Deleted It

Last week’s rumors of a joint BEYONCÉ / JAY-Z tour came true yesterday . . . at least temporarily.

Beyoncé announced on her Facebook page that On the Run 2 was coming to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 30th. Ticketmaster put it up on their page too . . . but BOTH posts were quickly deleted.

On the Run was the name of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint tour in 2014. They recently released a video for “Family Feud”, their collaboration off Jay’s “4:44” album.

