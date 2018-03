This is Neil Holmes, he is from Cleveland, Texas and when Hurricane Harvey hit, he answered the call! He and some of his friends, fellow cowboys, got out on their boats and took people to higher ground.

He told, KHOU, quote, “It was kinda like bull riding. One of those times you didn’t have the chance to think, you just had to get out there and react,” Holmes said. “Being human nature, you know, it was just best to help anyone that needed help at that time.”