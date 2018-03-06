The two-time GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Evanescence and acclaimed Billboard Award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling will be hitting the road this summer for their co-headlining amphitheater tour throughout the U.S., where both acts will be accompanied by a full orchestra.

The two artists recently collaborated on the song, “Hi-Lo” from the latest Evanescence album, Synthesis, which features a violin solo by Lindsey Stirling.

The tour will kick off on July 6th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre and will make stops in 31 north american cities. The tour will wrap up on September 8th in Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.

Lindsey Stirling and Evanescence will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday, August 25th

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9th at 10 am through LiveNation.com