Who is the most random person you’d like to meet?

When I was in the car with my wife, we were talking about some of my friends that went backstage to meet a band, but ended up meeting a famous actor. As I was telling the story, a commercial for Progressive came on. My wife asked, “do you think we could ever meet Flo from Progressive?”

Flo? Seriously?? My wife didn’t even mean the actress that plays Flo (Stephanie Courtney). She actually wants to meet Flo herself!

That is so random, right?