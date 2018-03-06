Filed Under:Acapella, Pentatonix, Pitch Perfect 2

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group will be releasing their newest album “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I” on April 13th via RCA Records. The album will feature 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, including an arrangement of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’, which has already surpassed 5 million video views.

To celebrate their album release, Pentatonix will be hitting the road for a 39 city North American tour produced by Live Nation. the tour will kick off at the USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12th.

Pentatonix will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on July 29th 

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9th at 12 pm through livenation.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live