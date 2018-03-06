The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group will be releasing their newest album “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I” on April 13th via RCA Records. The album will feature 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, including an arrangement of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’, which has already surpassed 5 million video views.

To celebrate their album release, Pentatonix will be hitting the road for a 39 city North American tour produced by Live Nation. the tour will kick off at the USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12th.

Pentatonix will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on July 29th

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9th at 12 pm through livenation.com