A new survey at BroBible found the average person between 18 and 25 years old is stressed out for six hours a day. That seems like a lot, right? The reasons:
1. Money.
2. Their future.
3. Their appearance.
4. Their weight.
5. Their overall health.
6. Getting a job.
7. Trying to get into a chosen career path.
8. Finding a job that pays enough money.
9. The health of a friend or family member.
10. Meeting deadlines and goals at work.
Some of the highlights in the Top 20 included work-life balance at #12, conflicts with friends, family members, and co-workers at #17 (not way higher?), and student loans at #20.