Filed Under:The Morning MIX, top ten things young adults are stressed about, what are young people stressed about

A new survey at BroBible found the average person between 18 and 25 years old is stressed out for six hours a day.  That seems like a lot, right? The reasons:

1.  Money.

2.  Their future.

3.  Their appearance.

4.  Their weight.

5.  Their overall health.

6.  Getting a job.

7.  Trying to get into a chosen career path.

8.  Finding a job that pays enough money.

9.  The health of a friend or family member.

10.  Meeting deadlines and goals at work.

 

Some of the highlights in the Top 20 included work-life balance at #12, conflicts with friends, family members, and co-workers at #17 (not way higher?), and student loans at #20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live