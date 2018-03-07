First off, let’s just say…YEAH! GO ROCKETS! 16 wins in a row!

**Becca Kufrin got to confront her former fiancé Arie Luyendyke Jr. on the “Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special last night.

Becca asked him why he had to have a camera crew record their breakup, and he said, quote, “I wanted everyone here and at home to know that this was on me, and it wasn’t on you.”

He also said he regretted proposing in the first place, because he wasn’t ready. And he apologized . . . but he tried to shift some of the blame to the show. He said, quote, “I think the pressure of this, the pressure of being the Bachelor, knowing that there’s a timeline and having to make that decision on that day. And that’s no excuse. I should not have proposed. I was conflicted and I needed more time but I didn’t have any more time. I apologize for that.”

Becca actually accepted Arie’s apology and forgave him.

She said, quote, “I’m always going to have love in my heart for you. You were my fiancé, and I did fall in love with you. But I moved on and I’m ready for the next chapter of my life.” That whole “next chapter” thing was the set up to announce she is the next “Bachelorette“. She even got to meet some of her suitors for the upcoming season. But before all that happened, Arie was reunited with Lauren Burnham. . . and he got down on one knee and proposed to her formally.

Chris: “How are you doing now”

Becca: ” I’m doing OK” Translation: Yeah, I’m cool, I’m gonna be the Bachelorette..#thebachelor #AfterTheFinalRose — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 7, 2018

**The Spice Girls do not appear to be on the same page. After Mel B claimed the girl group was not only invited to — but also set to perform at — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding, Mel C is denying the reports.

“Oh yes there’s been quite a lot of press interest there, my invite hasn’t turned up yet. It was all that snow. I think the mail’s been a bit held up in the snow,” Mel C said at The Prince’s Trust Awards on Tuesday, March 6, according to E! News.

“I think [Mel B] was joking,” she added. “I think the media ran with it a little bit.”

As previously reported, Mel B said during a recent appearance on The Real that the Spice Girls were asked to perform at one of Harry and Markle’s receptions.

“Do you know anybody that you think is gonna go to this wedding?” host Loni Love asked the America’s Got Talent judge. Mel B nodded her head and mouthed, “Yeah, I’m going.”

NO ROYAL WEDDING

**Khloe Kardashian teased her daughter-to-be’s name and revealed that she hasn’t ruled out continuing her family’s legacy and selecting a moniker that starts with K.

“I think a T but a K is an option as well,” Khloe responded to a fan via Twitter on Sunday, March 4. “That’s as far as I know.”

Although Kardashian revealed the sex of her baby on season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she has stayed mum about potential name ideas. “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby,” she tweeted in July.

Baby K Name

**Usher Raymond and his wife, Grace Miguel, have called it quits after two years of marriage and nearly 10 years together, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” Usher, 36, and Miguel, 48, said in a joint statement to Us on Tuesday, March 6. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

As previously reported, the “Yeah!” singer proposed to Miguel in January 2015. Later that year, the duo eloped and honeymooned in Cuba. They started dating in 2009 after Usher split from his first wife, Tameka Foster, with whom he shares 10-year-old son Usher Raymond V and 9-year-old son Naviyd Ely.

**Twenty years later, Katie Holmes is still Joey Potter! During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 39-year-old actress discussed getting together with the Dawson’s Creek cast.

While the entire cast have been adamant that they don’t want to do a full reunion, Holmes said she sees her former costars “every now and then,” before casually adding, “and we’re all gonna get together, so.” This doesn’t mean the full cast will be having an official reunion, but it would be nice to see Holmes in the presence of Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek again.

On Sunday, January 21, Holmes celebrated the 20-year anniversary of The WB hit’s premiere, sharing a photo of the script on Instagram. “I am so grateful that 20 years ago we premiered Dawson’s Creek. I am so honored to have been a part of it,” she captioned the photo. “Such wonderful memories. Such wonderful friends. Such incredible fans. Thank you all!”

**Pizza Hut announced the return of its pizza-ordering sneakers called Pie Tops.

This year’s sneakers, called Pie Tops II, also feature the ability to pause live TV with a button inside the tongue, a company news release said.

The pizza chain is the official pizza of the NCAA March Madness and the Final Four. The shoe is designed so fans don’t miss any of the basketball action.

“This year, the Pie Tops II were created to showcase our focus on giving customers the best delivery experience while making sure tournament fans can feed their pizza craving without missing a moment of the action,” Pizza Hut Chief Marking Officer Zipporah Allen said in the news release. “It’s called March Madness for a reason. We don’t want anyone to miss a play while answering the door to get their pizza.”

The Pie Tops II have Bluetooth technology that links the shoe to a cellphone and the Pie Tops app. Users can order a pizza with a push of a button in the shoe’s tongue. The app also links the shoe to their TV through an applicable cable or satellite provider so they can stop pause and resume watching television.

PIZZA HUT

**Model Kate Upton is back to dropping jaws as the new face of a sexy lingerie spring collection.

The wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander showed off her smoldering beauty on Instagram with a couple of images from her photo shoot with the Italian brand, Yamanay.

Upton is the face of the brand’s 2018 spring collection, which based on the images on their website features an array of floral, lace and pastel undergarments.

WOW!

**Millennials were really the last generation to get basic names. Because the names that today’s kids are getting are their parents trying to get creative.

The baby naming website Nameberry just released a list of the most common names for millennials, based on the data for babies who were born between 1982 and 2004.

And here are the results: For women, the top 10 names are: Jessica . . . Ashley . . . Amanda . . . Sarah . . . Jennifer . . . Emily . . . Samantha . . . Elizabeth . . . Stephanie . . . and Lauren.

And for men, the top 10 are: Michael . . . Christopher . . . Matthew . . . Joshua . . . Daniel . . . David . . . Andrew . . . James . . . Joseph . . . and John.

BABY NAMES

**The 2-year-old daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had some kind of medical emergency over the weekend, but she’s okay now.

The Rock posted a video saying something “scary” happened to his daughter Jasmine. He didn’t give any details, but whatever it was, it had him and his girlfriend up all night with her.

He added, quote, “To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible. Because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we’re putting out. Especially in times of stress.”

**Nickelodeon is rebooting one of the most legendary kids’ shows of all time: “Blue’s Clues“! And they’ve made the wise decision to keep it pretty much the same.

There will be some minor changes of course, like the animation. Blue will be more three-dimensional, and she’ll be, quote, “even furrier and more huggable.”

But Nickelodeon says, quote, “[The audience] will probably be passionate about protecting it and making sure we do it right.”

There’s an open casting call for a new host on April 14th in Southern California. Filming will begin this summer.

The original “Blue’s Clues” ran from 1996 to 2006. STEVE BURNS hosted the show from 1996 to 2002 . . . then DONOVAN PATTON took over after he stepped down.

A spinoff called “Blue’s Room” aired from 2004 to 2007.

Nickelodeon Will Revive ‘Blue’s Clues’

**NBC recently announced it was cutting ad time by 10% in primetime this fall. Well, Fox is taking things several steps further.

They announced yesterday that by 2020, they plan to cut commercial time to TWO MINUTES PER HOUR. That’s a huge drop. In 2017, the average amount of ad time on broadcast TV was 13 minutes per hour. For cable, it was 16 minutes.

In order to cut ad time so drastically, they’re probably going to have to charge more for ads. Fox exec Ed Davis said, quote, “The two minutes per hour is a real target for Fox, and also our challenge for the industry.”

LESS COMMERCIALS