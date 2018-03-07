A “twerking corgi latte?” Is that really a THING?

Yes, yes it is.

According to ABC 13, this may possibly be one the craziest (but cutest) offee drinks ever created.

Daphne Tan is a teen who has mastered the skill of latte art, and is amazing customers every day at a cafe in Singapore with her custom creations. She doesn’t own a cafe, nor work in one, it’s just a hobby! Not only does she do the “twerking corgi,” but if you click on her Instagram page…she’s got tons more! Like a moving Donald Duck, a wiggling tiger, and even the “sloffe” cup!