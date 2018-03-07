It was so easy to meet new people when you were single. You could always head to the bar or some social event. But the second you become part of a couple, your friends also have to be your significant other’s friends. And when you want to meet someone entirely new? It’s a process!

Any parent will tell you that their day is filled with taking care of their kids. So, just even PLANNING going out can be too tough.

But once you arrange a time to meet up with a new couple, there’s still a chance it can fall apart. What if one of their kids gets sick? Or your kid gets sick? Or there’s now a school event we all have to go to! UGH!

Fortunately, my wife is REALLY good at arranging schedules. Every couple needs to have the planner. When it comes to social events, my wife is that part of our relationship.

My wife and I were just out on a couple’s date with some new people. It went really well. I even arranged a lunch date for the other guy and myself. But if it wasn’t for my wife setting up the date, we never would have gone out.