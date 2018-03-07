March 7th is National Cereal Day! How are you celebrating? Sarah Pepper tried making the Lucky Charms pie, and even though it was pretty…it was…well, it’s pretty. lol

Wanna know some secrets about your favorite cereals you probably didn’t know?

1. There are no nuts in Honey Nut Cheerios. Honey Nut Cheerios’ flavor actually comes from crushed up peach & apricot pits!

2. “They’re Grrrr-eat!” The voice of “Tony the Tiger” is also the voice of “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch.”

3. Despite the color differences, all Froot Loops are the same flavor.

4. There is as much sugar in a serving of “Honey Smacks” cereal as there is in a Dunkin’ Donuts glazed donut.

5. The only original marshmallow from Lucky Charms is the heart shape. All the others were added later.