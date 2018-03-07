Photo: Sarah Piantadosi

By Scott T. Sterling

James Bay is ready to plug in, turn up and hit the road.

The U.K. singer-songwriter has announced Electric Light, his second full-length effort, will debut on May 18.

“If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame – while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me,” Bay explained in a press statement. “The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.”

Bay will support the new release with a new round of fall tour dates that will follow a handful of previously announced spring club shows.

The fall shows kick off Sept. 13 in Atlanta, GA, with gigs lined up through Oct. 15, when Bay and company hit the stage in Portland, OR.

See the Electric Light tracklist and Bay’s tour itinerary below.

1. Intro

2. Wasted On Each Other

3. Pink Lemonade

4. Wild Love

5. Us

6. In My Head

7. Interlude

8. Just For Tonight

9. Wanderlust

10. I Found You

11. Sugar Drunk High

12. Stand Up

13. Fade Out

14. Slide

3/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

3/31 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

4/2 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

4/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/5 – Boston, MA @ Royale NightClub

4/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

4/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

9/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre+

9/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater+

9/15 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center +

9/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater+

9/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem+

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier+

9/26 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion+

9/28 – Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park+

9/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre+

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom+

10/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre+

10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union event Center+

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre+

10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre+

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre+

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre+

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden – Theater of the Clouds+

+ New Tour Dates