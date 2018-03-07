This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the FRANCISCAN Cabernet, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $17.77 in store.

It’s Lauren Kelly and this cab is a deep and full-bodied wine, with aromas and fruit-forward flavors of blackberry, plum, cassis, and hints of florals and black pepper. The long and balanced finish will bring excitement to your favorite BBQ recipes!

Make sure you’re spending the first week of March the right way by stopping into Spec’s and stocking up on everything you’ll need for Spring Break coming up! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they’ve all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec’s also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec’s website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!