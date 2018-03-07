Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The Cranberries will move forward with releasing a new album and a 25th anniversary reissue of their debut full-length, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We. Both projects were put on hold following singer Dolores O’Riordan unexpected passing earlier this year (Jan. 25).

“We can confirm that since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th anniversary edition of the album, a newly remastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album,” the group shared on the Cranberries’ official website.

“After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started,” the band continued. “We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.”

The Cranberries also revealed O’Riordan recorded her vocals for the new effort before her untimely death and that hopes are to have the album out early next year.

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We launched the band to stardom upon release in 1993, featuring the Top 10 smash “Linger.”

The group has yet to reveal release dates for either project.