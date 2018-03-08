**Today is International Women’s Day, and McDonald’s tribute is pretty good. And it has nothing to do with food…

A McDonald’s in Lynwood, California literally FLIPPED the golden arches on its sign upside-down . . . so instead of an “M,” now it’s a “W.” For “women.”

And the logo is also upside-down today on all of McDonald’s social media profiles.

McDonald’s says it will turn its logo upside down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, on Thursday, while 100 restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats, and bag stuffers” to celebrate.

“In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s global chief diversity officer, Wendy Lewis, said in a statement.

**Is your Amazon Alexa laughing at you out of the blue? You’re not alone.

Social media is confused by Alexa laughing at unexpected times, seemingly unprovoked.

“So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me,” Twitter user @CaptHandlebar wrote Feb. 22 with a video of Alexa chuckling unprompted.

“Our Alexa lit up and laughed for no reason. She didn’t even say anything, just laughed. We unplugged her.”

In a statement to ABC, Amazon acknowledged that Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase “Alexa, laugh,” which it will soon disable. The company is working on a fix to change the laugh command to “Alexa, can you laugh?” which a company spokeswoman said is less likely to produce a false-positive response. Alexa will also say “Sure, I can laugh” before actually laughing to make it clear that she is responding to a command.

ALEXA

**Meghan Markle was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace on Tuesday, March 6, Us Weekly confirms.

While Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and one of Markle’s friends were all present at the baptism, Prince William and Duchess Kate were not there. Markle’s mother Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle were also not at the ceremony.

Markle and Harry are set to wed on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and will have two receptions on their big day.

**According to a new study, the average American will spend $448 on DRUNK SHOPPING this year. And if those projections are right, they’ve DOUBLED from last year, where we bought $206 worth of stuff after we’d been drinking.

By the way, those numbers include the money you drunkenly spend on food.

But . . . the money we spend buying stuff when we’re drunk isn’t anywhere close to the amount we spend actually GETTING drunk.

The study found that the average person will spend $1,901 on booze this year. That averages out to just under $37 a week.

According to a new survey, 44% of working Americans are “chronically underslept” because of their job. Only 13% say they NEVER miss out on sleep because of work.

**Here are four stats on how our jobs are screwing with our sleep schedule . . .

1. Younger workers are more likely to be underslept than anyone. 57% of 18 to 34-year-olds said they lose sleep because of work. That’s compared to 45% of people between 35 and 54, and just 29% of workers older than that.

2. Guys are slightly more likely to lie awake in bed stressing about work-related stuff. 50% of men said they do it, compared to 40% of women.

3. The five cities that are the most sleep-deprived because of work are Miami, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. The cities where it’s the LEAST common are Minneapolis, Cleveland, D.C., Pittsburgh, and San Diego.

4. The top five work-related REASONS we miss out on sleep are: Working too many hours . . . obsessing over a work-related issue . . . problems with a co-worker . . . worrying you might get fired . . . and having a nightmare of a boss.

CHEERS!

**Russell Crowe and his wife Danielle Spencer are officially getting divorced after a FIVE-YEAR separation, but they’re doing it with a sense of humor.

They’re auctioning off a bunch of their belongings in an event they’re calling “The Art of Divorce”. And they’re doing it on April 7th, which would have been their 15th anniversary, it’s also Russell’s 54th birthday.

They’re selling off art, furniture, watches, vehicles, musical instruments . . . and some of Russell’s movie memorabilia.

That includes a Roman chariot, armor, and weapons from “Gladiator”, a naval uniform from “Master and Commander”, and other items from “Les Miserables”, “Cinderella Man”, “L.A. Confidential”, and “Romper Stomper”.

One of the most expensive items will probably be a violin from “Master and Commander” that dates back to 1890. In all, they’re expected to make about $2.8 million from everything.

Russell says, quote, “On the practical side, this collection probably equates to three rooms full of things I’ll no longer have to care for, document, clean, tune and insure.”

RUSSEL’S STUFF

**There’s been a lot of talk these last few days about how women’s emotions are manipulated and preyed upon when they appear on “The Bachelor“. And this is only going to make things worse:

In the new tell-all book “Bachelor Nation“, former producers say that they tracked the women’s menstrual cycles, so they could create maximum drama.

They felt that women on their period were more likely to be way more emotional, and it also made them more susceptible to suggestions from the producers . . . like if they thought a woman should tell the Bachelor she loved him.

One producer said, quote, “It helped, because now you’ve got someone who is emotional . . . and all you want is emotion.”

He added, quote, “When women cycled together in the house, it created a completely different vibe.”

**”Parks & Recreation” co-stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have a new show coming to NBC this summer. And it’s all about COMPETITIVE CRAFTING.

It’s called “Making It”, and contestants will compete with each other to see who’s the craftiest, whether it’s by painting, drawing, or working with wood, metal or fabric.

Offerman says, quote, “As a woodworker myself, I’m awfully proud to showcase all these talented Makers and be reunited with my charismatic pal Amy to boot.”

“Making It”will premiere on July 31st.

**In an interview with “V” magazine, Mariah Carey said, quote, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn. I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many.

“I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, ‘We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular. We’re gonna go the opposite way.’ So I got screwed out of certain years.

“I wasn’t bitter about it. I was just like, ‘Okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way. I’m just me.'”

**James Harden scored 26 points, Eric Gordon had 18 points which help to lead the Houston Rockets to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99 on Wednesday night for its 17th straight win.

The Rockets passed the Boston Celtics for the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. Houston hasn’t lost since Jan. 26 at New Orleans.

“We find ways to win,” Harden said. “It’s not going to be the same way every game.”

Up next: The Rockets visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

**Terminal C at Bush Intercontinental Airport was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening due to a suspicious bag.

HPD’s bomb squad responded to the terminal, investigated the bag, and gave the all-clear.

“Terminal C was closed briefly due to a suspicious bag. The bag has been cleared by HPD and all areas will reopen immediately.” IAH tweeted.

Bill Begley, spokesman with Houston Airports System, said a TSA dog sat on an unattended bag in the terminal, signifying the bag as suspicious.

As a result, the bomb squad was called and the airport cleared the terminal of people, shifting them to Terminal E.

**Katy Mills Mall owner Simon Property Group wants to make the shopping experience even better for you.

Katy Mills plans to undergo an interior renovation and the plans are expected to be revealed today.

Katy Mills mall opened its doors in October 1999. After being opened for nearly two decades now, the mall is still going strong with 98 percent occupancy.

City officials have not said specifically what the plans include, but did say this: “What I can say is we’re going to be touching the mall, all parts of it. The internal section of the mall. They’re gonna see a lot of effort and activity throughout the whole mall.”

“Simon’s goal is to provide a better shopping experience for our residents.”

