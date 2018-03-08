We are getting my 20 year high school reunion together and as the e-mails are flying I realized that a lot of the people I know, still go by their high school nicknames. It didn’t really dawn on me til we were all talking. First off, I had a few in high school but some will forever stay with me.

When people started calling me by my nicknames, not just Pepper, or Pep or Lil Pep, it was a bit off.

Then I realized the conversation was nicknames and some I couldn’t remember.

So did you have a nickname in high school? Do you still go by it?